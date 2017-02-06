Nautica President Replaced

Brendan Sullivan will replace Karen Murray as president of sportswear at Greensboro, N.C.-based VF Corp., which owns Nautica (New York).

Murray, who has been with the brand for 10 years, will become a senior brand advisor, reports Women’s Wear Daily. Before joining VF Corp., she worked at Liz Claiborne (New York) and Gant (Stockholm).

Her replacement, Sullivan, also joined VF Corp. 10 years ago and was recently vp of direct-to-consumer. In his new role, he will manage the Nautica brand, as well as Kipling (Bornem, Belgium). The changes come after Steven Rendle’s recent appointment as the new ceo of VF Corp.