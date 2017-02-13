Neiman Marcus Debuts Plus Size Departments

Neiman Marcus (Dallas) has introduced a plus size department in five of its Last Call outlet stores.

The plus size departments will be located in Last Call stores in Lawrenceville, Ga.; Grapevine, Texas; Auburn Mills, Mich.; Estero, Fla., and Hanover, Md., according to Women’s Wear Daily. If successful, the departments will be rolled out to more stores.

“This customer is underserved when it comes to upscale options,” said Frank Crisci, vp of merchandising at Neiman Marcus Last Call. “There is a lot of product out there but a curated assortment of Tahari, Lafayette 148, Eileen Fisher [et al] is harder to find.”