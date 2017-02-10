Neiman Marcus Debuts “Store of the Future”

Neiman Marcus (Dallas) debuts its “store of the future” in Fort Worth, Texas, today. The 95,000-square-foot store features a variety of innovative technology and new service options to improve customers’ shopping experiences.

For instance, it includes an open-sell beauty area with various “memory” mirrors that produce digital videos of individual makeup applications that customers can save and access later. These Memory Makeover Mirrors are being rolled out into 33 additional stores next week, as well. This store also features some in its women’s fashion department and one at its sunglasses counter.

The store features an expanded shoe and handbag department, a glass-walled fragrance room, lots of natural light and a customized décor of white and gray with accents of lavender, pink and blue that subtly reference the Texas landscape and Fort Worth’s history, reports Women’s Wear Daily.