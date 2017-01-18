Nike teams up with J.C. Penney

J.C. Penney (Plano, Texas) announced that it will be partnering with Nike (Beaverton, Ore.) to open more than 600 Nike Inc. outlets within its department stores. According to Reuters, this is a way to “tap into the high demand for activewear and athletic shoes.”

The 500-square-foot outlets will be positioned within the men’s department along with an expanded assortment of performance and athleisure apparel. There will also be a variety of athletic accessories such as jump ropes, water bottles, workout gloves and sweat bands. The iconic Nike Swoosh sign will be displayed in the area along with images of athletes.

The move is an attempt to replicate the kind of success the retailer has found by featuring other brands, such as Sephora (Paris), in stores.