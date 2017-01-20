Nordstrom Chief Information Officer to Retire

Nordstrom (Seattle) announced that its chief information officer, Dan Little, will retire this fall.

Little has served in this position for the past three years. In this role, he helped update the company’s architecture platforms, upgrade Nordstrom.com and prepare the company’s technology system for future growth.

The news of Little’s retirement comes only weeks after the company’s chief technology officer left the company.

Consequently, as the company searches to fill its vacant CTO role, that position will also oversee some of the technology aspects that also fell to Little as CIO.

According to The Seattle Times, the company is looking to better align its online efforts with its bricks-and-mortar stores.