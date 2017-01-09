Nordstrom Executive Departs

Kumar Srinivasan, Nordstrom’s chief technology officer, has stepped down after less than a year.

Srinivasan joined the company in March 2016 and was responsible for “reducing complexity and optimizing engineering and software productivity,” according to the Puget Sound Business Journal. A replacement has not been named.

Nordstrom’s chief financial officer, Mike Koppel, who has been with the company since 2001, will also step down and retire this year.