Nordstrom Executive Departs

Chief technology officer steps down
Posted January 9, 2017

Kumar Srinivasan, Nordstrom’s chief technology officer, has stepped down after less than a year.

Srinivasan joined the company in March 2016 and was responsible for “reducing complexity and optimizing engineering and software productivity,” according to the Puget Sound Business Journal. A replacement has not been named.

Nordstrom’s chief financial officer, Mike Koppel, who has been with the company since 2001, will also step down and retire this year. 

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.