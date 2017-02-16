Nordstrom Rack Plans Second Manhattan Store

Nordstrom (Seattle) will be opening its second Nordstrom Rack store in New York’s Manhattan borough. The 46,500-square-foot store will be located in the Herald Square shopping area at 855 Sixth Ave. and will occupy the building’s ground, lower level and second floor. It is expected to open this fall.

There are also two existing Nordstrom Racks elsewhere in New York; one is located in Brooklyn and the other in Queens, reports New York Post.

This comes as the company is also preparing to open its first Nordstrom flagship store in the city in 2019.