Nordstrom Taps New Menswear Head

Department store Nordstrom (Seattle) has tapped Paige Thomas as its executive vp and general merchandise manager for men’s and kids', according to Fashion Network.

Thomas began at Nordstrom in 2012 after positions with Kohl’s, May Co., Federated Department Stores and Fred Meyer Stores. She will replace David Witman who is retiring Feb. 15, who joined Nordstrom in 1987.

Upon joining Nordstrom in 2012 as the company's first evp, general merchandise manager for Nordstrom Rack, Thomas was able to expand Nordstrom Rack to 100 locations, as well as launching its e-commerce offerings and integrating its off-price merchant teams in New York, Los Angeles and Seattle.