NYX Professional Makeup, New York

The makeup brand makes a debut in Manhattan's Union Square
Posted January 18, 2017
Launching its first flagship store this past October, NYX Professional Makeup (Los Angeles) debuted at Manhattan’s Union Square. The store combines digital in-store elements with a hands-on educational environment, featuring a “colorcast” wall that showcases beauty looks from around the world in a particular shade, three application instruction experiences and personalized one-on-one lessons from a professional makeup artist.
This store opening originally appeared in the December 2016 issue of VMSD in the "On Our Radar" section.