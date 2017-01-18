NYX Professional Makeup, New York

Launching its first flagship store this past October, NYX Professional Makeup (Los Angeles) debuted at Manhattan’s Union Square. The store combines digital in-store elements with a hands-on educational environment, featuring a “colorcast” wall that showcases beauty looks from around the world in a particular shade, three application instruction experiences and personalized one-on-one lessons from a professional makeup artist.

This store opening originally appeared in the December 2016 issue of VMSD in the "On Our Radar" section.