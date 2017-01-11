& Other Stories Collaborates with Toms

& Other Stories (Stockholm) is teaming up with Toms (Los Angeles) to launch a co-lab collection that will debut in spring. This will be the footwear brand’s first ready-to-wear collection, though it will also include new interpretations of some of the brand’s classic shoe styles. The clothing is inspired by Venice Beach, Calif., and the Los Angeles lifestyle.

“This co-lab collection captures a free-spirited aesthetic that is easy to make your own,” & Other Stories designer Georgine Le Toqueux told Women’s Wear Daily. “This is an invitation to a strong and comfortable wardrobe filled with beautiful prints and vivid colors.”

Purchases made from the collection will help provide women’s English language classes and Toms will continue to donate one pair of shoes to a child in need for every pair purchased.