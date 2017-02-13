Payless May Close 1000 Stores

Discount shoe retailer Payless (Topeka, Kan.) may close 1000 stores as part of its restructuring plan with its creditors to offset debt.

Payless hired law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP (Chicago) to look at options for its $600 million debt, reports Bloomberg. Other options include filing for bankruptcy if Payless is unable to reach a deal with the creditors.

In 2012, Payless was bought by two San Francisco-based private equity firms Golden Gate Capital and Blum Capital Partners. The retailer currently operates 4400-plus stores in 30 countries and has more than 25,000 employees.