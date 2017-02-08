Preview: 2017 Digital Signage Expo (DSE)

Sin City is clearly the place to be in late March this year. The Digital Signage Expo will take place March 28-31 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Thanks to a reciprocal agreement, a DSE badge allows for entrance to GlobalShop and vice-versa.

DSE attendees should expect to see more than 200 exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations in digital display and interactive technologies in retail and other industries. Its educational program offers more than 75 sessions and a live installation tour.

For more information, please visit digitalsignageexpo.net.