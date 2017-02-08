Preview: EuroShop 2017

First up on the calendar, EuroShop 2017 will be held March 5-9 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Occurring every three years and celebrating its 50th anniversary, the massive show covers more than 1.2 million square feet of exhibition space across 18 halls and draws more than 100,000 visitors, more than half of whom come from outside of Germany.

This year’s event will feature seven pavilions, each dedicated to a different concentration: p-o-p marketing, expo and event marketing, retail technology, lighting, visual merchandising, shopfitting and store design, food technology and energy management.

Visitors to the visual merchandising hall (Hall 11) can expect to see the latest in mannequin trends, including a move toward more realistic faces, a broader selection of sizes and variety of materials, including bioresins.

For more information, please visit euroshop-tradefair.com.