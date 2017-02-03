Ralph Lauren Ceo to Step Down

Ralph Lauren (New York) announced that CEO Stefan Larsson will be stepping down in May. The move comes as a reaction to disagreements he has had with company founder Ralph Lauren about how to best turn the company around.

According to Fortune, Lauren said in a statement, “We both recognize the need to evolve. However, we have found that we have different views on how to evolve the creative and consumer-facing parts of the business.”

While the company seeks a new ceo, its cfo, Jane Nielsen, will oversee the company.

Larsson previously worked for H&M (Stockholm, Sweden) and Old Navy (San Francisco), where he helped bolster both brands. He joined Ralph Lauren in 2015.