Ralph Lauren Ceo to Step Down

Stefan Larsson will leave the company in May 2017 after disagreement with founder Ralph Lauren
Posted February 3, 2017

Ralph Lauren (New York) announced that CEO Stefan Larsson will be stepping down in May. The move comes as a reaction to disagreements he has had with company founder Ralph Lauren about how to best turn the company around.

According to Fortune, Lauren said in a statement, “We both recognize the need to evolve. However, we have found that we have different views on how to evolve the creative and consumer-facing parts of the business.”

While the company seeks a new ceo, its cfo, Jane Nielsen, will oversee the company.

Larsson previously worked for H&M (Stockholm, Sweden) and Old Navy (San Francisco), where he helped bolster both brands. He joined Ralph Lauren in 2015.

