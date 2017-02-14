Reformation to Open San Francisco Locale

Los Angeles-based Reformation’s newest San Francisco store is set to open this month, and will be designed to mimic the ease of online shopping.

“The whole store runs on technology,” said Reformation Founder and CEO Yael Aflalo according to Women’s Wear Daily.

The two-level, 3500-square-foot space will not have mannequins or large signage. Customers can send clothes to a dressing room using an iPad, and once inside, a touchscreen mirror will allow customers to request new colors and styles based on store inventory. New items will be delivered to the dressing room through a “trap door” in under two minutes. Customers can also plug in their smartphones to hear their own music while trying on clothes.