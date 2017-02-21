Reiss Names Top Exec

British fashion retailer Reiss (London) has tapped Christos Angelides as its new ceo.

Most recently, Angelides was an independent non-executive director at French Connection (London), according to Retail Gazette. He’s also held positions with U.S. fashion retailer Abercrombie & Fitch (New Albany, Ohio) and Next (Leicester, U.K.), where he was a senior member for 28 years.

“I am delighted that Christos has agreed to lead Reiss going forward and look forward to working closely with him in order to ensure an orderly succession. He brings significant retail experience, which will be invaluable as Reiss grows into a truly global fashion brand,” said David Reiss, who Angelides will replace.