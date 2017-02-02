Restoration Hardware Sues Crate and Barrel

Restoration Hardware (Corte Madera, Calif.) has filed a lawsuit against Crate and Barrel (Chicago) in regards to the Three Arts Club Café that Restoration Hardware opened inside its Chicago Gold Coast gallery store in 2015.

The lawsuit alleges that Crate and Barrel has used inside information from Restoration Hardware’s café, as it seeks to open its own in-store restaurants. The lawsuit is also targeted at former Restoration Hardware executives who are now employed at Crate and Barrel, including Crate and Barrel CEO Douglas Diemoz.

Restoration Hardware wants to stop Crate and Barrel from opening a food and beverage operation inside any of its stores for a year, reports Chicago Tribune.