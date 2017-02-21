Saks Fifth Avenue to Debut in India

Hudson Bay-owned Saks Fifth Avenue (New York) is partnering with the Aditya Birla Group (Mumbai, India) to open its first locations in India.

The first location will be in 100,000 square feet of space in New Delhi’s Worldmark 2, reports the Economic Times – India. The Aditya Birla group is also looking for retail space in Mumbai for the second Saks department store.

The New Delhi location will compete with DLF’s luxury mall Emporio, which sells luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Giorgio Armani and Gucci.