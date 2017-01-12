Saks Windows Feature United Airlines Jet

Saks Fifth Avenue (New York) has unveiled new window displays in its store windows along New York’s Fifth Avenue. Through Jan. 22, the windows have been transformed to look like a United Airlines (Chicago) jet.

The display is in conjunction with the bedding collection the retailer has provided for the airline’s international business class program, called United Polaris Business Class. The two companies teamed up in December for the partnership, which will expose the retailer’s products to more than 5.5 million “premium” passengers a year as they travel around the world.

"We designed these windows to give passersby the feeling that they are actually walking through the luxurious United Polaris cabin," said Mark Briggs, evp, creative, Saks Fifth Avenue, in an announcement released by United. "The attention to detail throughout the installation is impressive, from the real United Polaris seats and Saks bedding to the United flight attendant uniforms and Saks' signature fashion represented by the season's top ready-to-wear resort looks."

The center six windows showcase the plane’s business-class seating cabin while the others along the corner and side street bring to life the exterior nose and tail of the plane. Saks stores in Chicago, Houston and Beverly Hills, Calif., also showcase the partnership in their store windows, reports Women’s Wear Daily.