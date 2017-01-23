Sam’s Club Launches In-Store App

Sam's Club (Bentonville, Ark.) is introducing its Scan & Go app, which lets consumers scan items from its shelves and walk out with them, to one of its Florida stores.

The move is considered a reaction to news of Amazon launching its Amazon Go concept, which is a similar mobile program, but only available to Amazon’s employees, reports Mobile Commerce Daily.

“The idea behind Scan & Go is to help save time for our members while addressing one of the biggest consumer complaints in retail – waiting in line at check out,” said David Spear, club manager at Sam’s Club.