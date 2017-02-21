Schott to Expand

Retailer Schott (New York) is opening a new 1800-square-foot store in Chicago this spring.

The brand, made famous when Kayne West wore its Perfecto jacket at his wedding, is also moving their LA store from The Americana mall to 101 S. La Brea Avenue, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

“We realized we aren’t a mall brand,” said COO Jason Schott. “We find that our core customer doesn’t want to go to a mall so we need to go where they are and we make sense on the street.”

Schott also has one store in New York, six stores in Europe and six locations in Japan. The retailer is considering new store locations in Nashville, Tenn.; Houston; Austin, Texas, and China.