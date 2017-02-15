Sears Announces Restructuring Plan

Company announces plan to cut costs by $1 billion this year
Posted February 15, 2017

Sears (Hoffman Estates, Ill.) announced a restructuring plan that includes cost-cutting measures that will allow the business to save at least $1 billion this year and return to profitability.

Among other elements of the plan, the retailer plans to introduce a new organizational model that will consolidate corporate and support operations between its Sears and Kmart stores. It also plans to actively manage its real estate portfolio that may allow for reduced capital operations, reports Chicago Tribune.

The company is also looking at cutting unprofitable product categories so that it can, instead, focus on growing other categories, such as appliances. It is also still looking to sell its Kenmore and DieHard brands.

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.