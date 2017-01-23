Southampton FC Store Scores Points with Fans

This past fall, Southampton Football Club (Southampton, U.K.) debuted the redesign of its St. Mary’s Stadium store at the kickoff of the English Football League’s (EFL) 2016/2017 season. In designing the new store, Green Room Design (Birmingham, U.K.) was tasked with creating a flexible space that could accommodate peak pre- and post-game customer traffic. Addressing this challenge, the designers implemented a wide-open entrance and a flexible merchandising system to ensure circulation paths could be easily navigated by swarms of football fans.

Utilizing a slatted framework that visually expands as customers walk through, the store entrance mimics the feel of entering the stadium. The stadium theme is carried throughout the store, with mesh metal panels and fixturing evoking the feel of the team’s locker room, while Saints slogans are proudly brandished on walls.