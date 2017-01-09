Starbucks to Stop Selling Alcohol

Starbucks (Seattle) announced it will stop serving beer and wine at 439 stores that offered a Starbucks Evenings program.

Instead, alcohol service will be integrated into the company’s Reserve Roastery and Tasting Room and other Reserve stores, reports the Puget Sound Business Journal.

Two years ago, the company opened its first Reserve Roastery and Tasting Room in Seattle, where a customer is reported to spend four times more than at a typical Starbucks store. Starbucks plans to open at least 1000 more Reserve stores and place Reserve espresso bars in at least 20 percent of existing and new Starbucks stores