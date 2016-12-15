'Supermarket of the Future' Opens

Coop Italia (Milan) is opening its first store, which it is dubbing “the supermarket of the future.” Located in Milan, the 10,800-square-foot flagship store is opening this week and integrates technology to help inform customers as they shop and make selections.

For instance, interactive tables can detect when shoppers reach for a product and will automatically display information regarding that product, including its nutritional content and where it was grown or made. These tables showcase — and provide details about — more than 6000 products. Elsewhere in the store, special offers or other store announcements are displayed on a 66-foot-long wall of monitors, reports New Atlas.