'Supermarket of the Future' Opens

Coop Italia opens in Milan and brings technology, information to shoppers
Posted December 15, 2016

Coop Italia (Milan) is opening its first store, which it is dubbing “the supermarket of the future.” Located in Milan, the 10,800-square-foot flagship store is opening this week and integrates technology to help inform customers as they shop and make selections.

For instance, interactive tables can detect when shoppers reach for a product and will automatically display information regarding that product, including its nutritional content and where it was grown or made. These tables showcase — and provide details about — more than 6000 products. Elsewhere in the store, special offers or other store announcements are displayed on a 66-foot-long wall of monitors, reports New Atlas.

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.