Target Closing In-Store Portrait Studios

Target (Minneapolis) announced that Lifetouch (Eden Prairie, Minn.) will be closing all of its portrait stores inside Target stores on Jan. 28. The company currently operates 136 studios inside Target stores.

Target has not yet disclosed how it will use the spaces once the portrait studios have vacated. Last year, the retailer closed a few of the portrait studios to make room for remodeled Starbucks (Seattle) coffee shops, new liquor stores or new, expanded guest service counters.

Lifetouch operates in less than 10 percent of Target’s 1800 stores, reports Star Tribune. However, it still operates nearly 500 portrait studios inside of JCPenney (Plano, Texas) stores.