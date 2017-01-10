Target Expands Korean Beauty Offering

On Jan. 15, Target (Minneapolis) will introduce 13 cosmetic products selected by Alicia Yoon, founder of Peach & Lily (New York), to 100 locations.

Depending on consumers’ response, the products such as AprilSkin Deep Cleaning Facial Cleanser and Mizon Snail Repair Cream will be offered at more locations nationwide, reports Women’s Wear Daily. With the Yoon-curated collection, Target is positioned to be the first mass merchant to have a full-scale Korean beauty offering.

As part of the rollout, an image of Yoon will appear with the collection alongside text explaining both the products and the influence of Peach & Lily.

“Peach & Lily is known as the authority on Korean skin care,” says Dawn Block, Target’s senior vp of beauty and essentials. “Bringing this curated assortment to Target provides us with a chance to test new offerings and expand on our positioning as a go-to, credible source for beauty must-haves while giving our guests added convenience and just one more reason to choose Target.”