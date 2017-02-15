Target Plans $10 Million Store Remodel

Target (Minneapolis) announced plans to remodel its flagship store in downtown Minneapolis, about a block away from the company’s headquarters. The remodel, which will add more fresh and prepared food and include an expanded Starbucks (Seattle) café, will cost about $10 million.

In addition to expanding the store’s food and grocery options, the remodel will also overhaul the look of the store: Walls will be planked with wood, and the store will utilize LED lighting, reports Minneapolis Business Journal.

This will be the flagship’s first full remodel since it opened 15 years ago. The remodel will be begin in March and will likely be completed by early September; the store will remain open during the process.