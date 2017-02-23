TJX Announces New Discount Home Decor Chain

TJX Cos. Inc. (Framingham, Mass.), parent company of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, announced that it will open a new line of home goods stores this year. The company plans to open four of the new stores in the U.S. this year.

While the company has not specified the name of the new brand or other details regarding the new concept, it does expect the store to complement (and not replace) the company’s existing HomeGoods stores. In fact, the company hopes customers will shop at both stores.

The company also has plans to open about 80 new HomeGoods stores in the U.S. this year, reports CNBC.