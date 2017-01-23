VMSD Seeking 2017 Designer Dozen Nominations

VMSD is looking for emerging stars in retail design for its annual VMSD Designer Dozen. This group comprises young professionals who have the talent, drive and innovation to move the retail design industry forward. You can nominate yourself or a young designer (35 years of age and under) working at a design firm or for an in-house retail design staff.

The deadline has been extended to Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Winners will be featured in VMSD magazine, with other recognitions to be announced. Click here to view last year's winners in the April issue.

For rules, contact information or the form, please visit the Designer Dozen competition page.

For additional questions or assistance, please contact Editor-in-Chief Jennifer Acevedo at jennifer.acevedo@stmediagroup.com.