Walmart to Begin Selling Cars

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) has partnered with CarSaver (Miami, Fla.) to begin selling cars, starting April 1 at select Walmart stores. The program will roll out to Walmart Supercenter stores in four markets: Houston, Dallas, Phoenix and Oklahoma City.

CarSaver centers will be set up inside Walmart stores alongside the other in-store service businesses, such as the salons and vision centers, which are located at the front of each store.

Customers will be able to select, finance and insure a new, used or certified pre-owned vehicle through a touchscreen kiosk, as well as online or over the phone. CarSaver then connects customers with local dealerships with which it has established partnerships.

The program was first piloted in Stuart, Fla., this past April, reports Automotive News.