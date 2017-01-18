Walmart Creating 10,000 Jobs

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) announced that it has created a new plan that will directly create 10,000 jobs throughout the country by opening 59 new, expanded and relocated Walmart and Sam’s Club stores or e-commerce services.

The plan also includes opening 160 new training academies throughout the country that will provide specialty training for more than 225,000 hourly store supervisors and assistant store managers. The Walmart Academies provide up to six weeks of training in retail fundamentals, leadership skills as well as information related to specific store departments.

Other elements of the plan include increasing the amount of American-made, grown, assembled and sourced products purchased by the retailer through 2023 by $250 billion, reports a press release.