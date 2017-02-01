Walmart Ends 'ShippingPass' Program

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) announced that it was ending ShippingPass, a membership program where customers could pay $49 a year to get free shipping on all purchases. The retailer also announced a new threshold for free online shipping.

Previously, customers had to spend $50 to qualify for free shipping, but now they can earn that perk after spending only $35 on a number of items. Those items include baby necessities, beauty products, food and top electronics and toys.

Walmart CEO Marc Lore said that “it no longer makes sense” to charge for two-day shipping, reports Women’s Wear Daily.