Walmart Expected to Lay Off Hundreds

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) is expected to eliminate hundreds of jobs from its corporate and regional offices as a cost-cutting measure. The company’s human resources team is expected to be affected by those cuts, which are expected to be announced by the end of its current fiscal year on January 31.

According to Fortune, many of the jobs eliminated will be able to be replaced by consultants. The company previously laid off 450 corporate employees in 2015. Meanwhile, it has increased wages for its store employees by $2.7 billion in the past two years. Store employees are not expected to be affected by this round of job cuts.