Warby Parker to Add Additional Stores

Warby Parker (New York) has announced plans to open at least 25 new store locations in 2017, reports The Wall Street Journal. With those new additions, the company will operate about 70 stores total.

The first of those new stores is opening this weekend on Saturday, Jan. 28, in Philadelphia. While the company has operated a small showroom elsewhere in the city, this site will be a permanent, standalone store.

The space is inspired by the idea that shopping for glasses should be like browsing through a library. Consequently, the store will feature library-inspired designs like dark walnut shelves and leather chairs, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows and an original mural, reports Philadelphia Magazine.