Wet Seal Plans Shuttering Stores

Wet Seal (Irvine, Calif.) plans to close all of its stores and lay off 148 employees at its headquarters, reports The Orange County Register. The corporate job cuts will go into effect March 21.

While dates have not been announced for store closures, many stores report having started marking down merchandise.

The retailer previously filed bankruptcy in January 2015. It is not clear whether the company will try to file for bankruptcy again or try to sell the business. Wet Seal currently operates 171 stores throughout 42 states with about 3000 employees.