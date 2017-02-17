Williams-Sonoma Entering South Korean Market

Williams-Sonoma (San Francisco) will enter the South Korean market thanks to a franchise agreement the retailer has recently signed with Hyundai Livart Furniture Co. (Seoul, South Korea).

The partnership will allow the introduction of the company’s various brands, including Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids and West Elm, throughout the country. It is expected that Livart will open more than 30 of the company’s stores over the next decade.

The first of those stores will open this spring and will include a combined Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Kids store, one West Elm store and one Williams-Sonoma store, reports Home Furnishings Business.