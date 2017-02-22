Yeti to Open First Flagship Tomorrow

Yeti (Austin, Texas) will open its first flagship store tomorrow in Austin, Texas. The 6000-square-foot store is located on the first floor of a historic building and was renovated over 18 months for a reported $1.5 million.

Those renovations include a stage where the store can host musicians and a mural made out of more than 12,000 bottle caps depicting the Texas flag. The store also features, among other things, a 750-pound stuffed bear, the bed from a retro pickup and a fishing skiff.

“Yeti’s flagship is not a typical retail store,” said Tony Kaplan, Yeti’s director of consumer experience, according to Austin American-Statesman. “It is meant to inspire people to go out and enjoy the wild through experiential installations within the space.”