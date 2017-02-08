Abercrombie Debuts New Store Design

Abercrombie & Fitch (New Albany, Ohio) announced that it will be unveiling a new store design on Feb. 17 in Columbus, Ohio, at Polaris Fashion Place. This is the first new store design for the company in more than 15 years and is being touted as “The World’s First” experience of the brand’s new design.

The store will not feature the closed-off windows that have been a mainstay of the store design. Instead, it will have a transparent entrance and will revive a metal sculpture of the A&F logo, which was used in the early 1990s.

Inside the store, there will be several shop-in-shop setups, including a fragrance “apothecary” and a room dedicated to denim, reports Columbus Business First. It will also feature lighter woods than traditional stores, more lighting and will be more “subtly scented.”

Six other stores will open this year featuring the new store design.