Ann Inc.'s Lou & Grey Opens in New York

The store features a "design studio" to draw inspiration directly from customers
Posted January 24, 2017

The 2-year-old subsidiary of Ann Inc. (New York), Lou & Grey opened its first store in New York’s Flatiron District on Fifth Avenue at 19th Street this past September. The 1312-square-foot store design includes soft velvets paired with marble tables to evoke the feeling of a lounge space. It also houses its first “design studio,” to draw inspiration and receive direct feedback from shoppers in real-time while creating future collections.

This store opening originally appeared in the December 2016 issue of VMSD in the "On Our Radar" section.

