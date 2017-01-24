Ann Inc.'s Lou & Grey Opens in New York

The 2-year-old subsidiary of Ann Inc. (New York), Lou & Grey opened its first store in New York’s Flatiron District on Fifth Avenue at 19th Street this past September. The 1312-square-foot store design includes soft velvets paired with marble tables to evoke the feeling of a lounge space. It also houses its first “design studio,” to draw inspiration and receive direct feedback from shoppers in real-time while creating future collections.

