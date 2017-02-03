Barneys Names New Ceo

Barneys (New York) announced that it has promoted Daniella Vitale to ceo. She previously was coo at the retailer and has been with the company since 2010.

Mark Lee, who has been serving as ceo since 2010, is stepping down to “pursue other part time opportunities and passions,” reports Business of Fashion. He had been grooming Vitale for the ceo position for some time, and in 2012, the company put in place a plan for her to take over in 2017.

Lee will now serve as executive chair for the company.