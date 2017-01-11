Dollar Tree Names New President

Dollar Tree (Chesapeake, Va.) announced a number of leadership changes within its executive team, including the promotion of Gary Philbin to enterprise president of Dollar Tree Inc. Philbin will oversee store operations, merchandising, marketing and real estate over all the company’s brands, including Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada. Philbin has been with the company for 15 years and most recently was president and ceo of Family Dollar.

The company also hired Duncan Mac Naughton, who will take Philbin’s place as president of Family Dollar. Mac Naughton will also serve as chief operating officer for Family Dollar. Most recently, he worked as ceo at Mills Fleet Farm (Appleton, Wis.). He has also worked in a number of leadership roles at Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) and Supervalu (Eden Prarie, Minn.), reports a press release.