London’s Burlington Arcade for Sale

London’s high-end retail center, Burlington Arcade in Mayfair, has been put on the market.

Owners Thor Equities and Meyer Bergman bought the arcade in 2010 for £104 million, reports the Retail Gazette. With 37,000 square feet of retail space, the arcade houses high-end stores such as Bell & Ross, Maison Michael, The Vintage Rolex Watch Company, Ladurée and Chanel.

“The Burlington Arcade is a historical and architectural masterpiece, and one of the most renowned retail destinations in the world,” said Joseph Sitt, Thor Equities ceo. “With its magnificent redesign and new luxury tenants, the property will remain a treasured London destination for generations to come.”

Burlington Arcade is listed at £400 million.