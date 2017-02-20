Nordstrom Board Member Retires

After 20 years on the board, Nordstrom (Seattle) board member Enrique Hernandez Jr. won’t seek re-election when his term is over in May.

Hernandez joined the board in 1997 and served as chairman and presiding director for 10 years, according to a press release.

“We are so fortunate to have been the beneficiary of his leadership and guidance that have supported our efforts to provide customers with the best possible shopping experience,” said Blake Nordstrom, co-president of Nordstrom, “and helped our company grow from $4.8 billion in sales when he joined us to $14.1 billion in sales through fiscal year 2015."