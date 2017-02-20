Perfumania Explores Options

Perfumania Holdings Inc. (Bellport, N.Y.) is working with advisors to address its debt amongst a drop-off in mall traffic.

The retailer was upwards of $164 million in debt as of October 2016, while its sales dropped by 12 percent, reports Reuters. It’s now exploring options such as debt restructuring, addressing its capital structure and closing some of its 313 standalone stores.

Parlux is Perfumania's wholesale business with fragrances sold at department stores such as Belk and Macy’s, as well as at offprice retailers such as Walmart, Kmart and Burlington Coat Factory.