Publix Opens its First In-Store Starbucks Cafes

Dozens of in-store Starbucks cafes are planned to open as part of pilot program
Posted January 20, 2017

Publix (Lakeland, Fla.) is preparing to open dozens of in-store Starbucks (Seattle) throughout its chain of stores. It recently rolled out its first one in an Orlando, Fla., store and opened its second in-store Starbucks this week in a Tampa Bay, Fla., store.

These are the first of a number of pilot stores that will be test-driving the Starbucks café concept. While Publix has not confirmed how many in-store Starbucks it plans to open during this pilot phase, the decision will be made based on which stores have the space available for adding a café. If the program proves successful, the company may expand the concept

The newest in-store Starbucks is 286 square feet and includes a full beverage menu as well as some pastries, sandwiches and other merchandise. It includes seating for about 24 customers, reports Jacksonville Business Journal.

