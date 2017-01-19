Target Reports 4.9% Decline in Holiday Sales

Target (Minneapolis) announced details regarding its sales through the holiday shopping season in November and December, which it said were “softer than expected,” reports USA Today.

For instance, sales at stores open at least a year were down 3 percent compared to last year for those same two months. Total sales fell 4.9 percent during that period. Total transactions at stores open for at least a year fell 1.7 percent.

While the company reportedly pushed toy sales, it saw sales in electronics, entertainment, food and essentials fall.

Online sales, however, grew by more than 30 percent.