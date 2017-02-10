Tiffany Remodels San Francisco Flagship

Tiffany & Co. (New York) has remodeled its San Francisco flagship, which was unveiled to the public yesterday. The 20-month-long remodel included a new façade and reconfiguring every room within the three-story store.

The exterior overhaul includes the addition of four floor-to-ceiling windows to the granite walls. In the evening, the windows will be lit to the iconic Tiffany blue.

The interior of the store includes light wooden floors, pale blue drapes in the windows, which overlook a lush outdoor terrace. The entryway staircase was relocated and new Art Deco-style railings were added. New sitting rooms and salons have been added, while its homewares department has been eliminated from the flagship, reports San Francisco Chronicle.