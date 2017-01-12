Walgreens Partners with FedEx

Walgreens (Deerfield, Ill.) has entered into an agreement with FedEx (Memphis, Tenn.) to begin offering in-store mailing services. Beginning within the next few months, customers will be able to drop off and pick up packages at thousands of Walgreens locations nationwide.

The in-store service is currently being called FedEx Onsite and will allow customers to drop off pre-packaged and pre-labeled shipments at Walgreens stores. They will also be able to have their FedEx shipments securely delivered to the store and pick them up later. The service will debut this spring at select stores and then will roll out to the chain’s nearly 8000 stores by fall of 2018, reports a press release.