Facebook Scales Back its Virtual Reality

Facebook (Menlo Park, Calif.) is closing about 200 of its 500 Oculus virtual reality demo stations inside Best Buy (Richfield, Minn.) locations around the country. Stores that will no longer offer demos will still sell the Oculus equipment.

According to Business Insider, customer interest in the demos was low, contributing, in part, to the decrease of in-store demo stations.

The retailer first began demoing the Oculus equipment in April 2016 with 48 stores, and by August, it expanded the demo stations into 500 stores.

Facebook purchased Oculus in 2014 and may be considering creating its own permanent storefronts to sell and demo virtual reality equipment.